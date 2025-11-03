BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,281 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,475,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,519,000 after buying an additional 216,801 shares during the period.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVI opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $38.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.