BCGM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $178,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 2.8%

Kroger stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.