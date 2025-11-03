BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Air Lease Corporation $AL

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $19,776,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after buying an additional 336,376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 18,200.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 335,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 333,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,797,000 after buying an additional 265,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 192,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,983,458.12. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,514.10. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $746,380. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:AL opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AL

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.