Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 364.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

