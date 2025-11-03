Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,298 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

