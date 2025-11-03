JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG Shares Sold by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

