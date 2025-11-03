Head-To-Head Comparison: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International General Insurance and Sompo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $539.00 million 1.76 $135.15 million $2.76 7.72 Sompo $35.81 billion 0.79 $2.79 billion $1.49 10.16

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. International General Insurance pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sompo pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International General Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International General Insurance and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00

International General Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.89%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Sompo.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51% Sompo 8.14% 13.04% 2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Sompo on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

