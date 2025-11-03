BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF $TXXI Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TXXI opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (TXXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal and taxable fixed income securities, seeking to provide attractive after-tax income while maintaining capital preservation.

