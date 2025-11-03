Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.03 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

