Reviewing RPM International (NYSE:RPM) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and RPM International (NYSE:RPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and RPM International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $704.50 million 1.33 -$6.65 million ($0.12) -68.38 RPM International $7.52 billion 1.86 $688.69 million $5.35 20.42

Profitability

RPM International has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPM International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ecovyst and RPM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -1.91% 7.69% 3.00% RPM International 9.16% 24.22% 9.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ecovyst and RPM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 1 0 3 0 2.50 RPM International 0 6 6 1 2.62

Ecovyst currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.19%. RPM International has a consensus price target of $130.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than RPM International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of RPM International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPM International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RPM International beats Ecovyst on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst



Ecovyst Inc. offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications. The Advanced Materials & Catalysts segment offers advanced materials and specialty catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene and advanced silicas. This segment also supplies specialty zeolites and zeolite-based catalysts to customers for refining of oil primarily hydrocracking catalyst and dewaxing, sustainable fuels, and emission control systems for both on-road and non-road diesel engines. The company was formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ecovyst Inc. in August 2021. Ecovyst Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About RPM International



RPM International Inc. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems. It also provides polymer flooring systems; fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes; corrosion-control coating, containment and railcar lining, fire and sound proofing, and heat and cryogenic insulation products; specialty construction products; amine curing agents, reactive diluents, and epoxy resins; fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; fire and water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and disinfecting products; fuel additives; wood treatments, coatings, and touch-up products; and nail enamels, polishes, and coating components. In addition, it offers solutions for the paint contractors and DIYers, concrete restoration and flooring, metallic and faux finish coatings, cleaners, and hobby paints and cements; and caulks, adhesives, insulating foams, and patches, as well as spackling, glazing, and repair products. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

