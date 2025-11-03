Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2%

EW stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

