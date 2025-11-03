Tsfg LLC Buys 49,057 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,037,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Compton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,988,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

