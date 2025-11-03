Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 7,025 Shares of DMC Global $BOOM

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 55.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 603,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of BOOM opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.46. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. DMC Global has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DMC Global

DMC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.