Tsfg LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 257,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Capital Group Core Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCB opened at $26.62 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

