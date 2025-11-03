The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,943 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 25,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

BK stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $110.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

