Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.06 and its 200-day moving average is $241.20.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

