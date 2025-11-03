South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 32,946 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $568.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

