South Dakota Investment Council Sells 56,457 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,457 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Jabil by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,421.20. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,451 shares of company stock worth $21,376,432 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $221.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average is $198.16. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

