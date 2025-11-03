Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $288,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Jabil by 108.0% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $221.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.60, for a total transaction of $153,833.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,617.60. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,403,958.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,421.20. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $21,376,432 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

