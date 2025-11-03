Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $211.74 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

