Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.64.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

