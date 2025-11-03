BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,235 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.83 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $106.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

