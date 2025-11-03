BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,311 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 108.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBLY opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

