Burney Co. Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 5.0%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,664.43 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,587.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,674.83. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

