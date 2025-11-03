NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Stock Holdings Lowered by AG Asset Advisory LLC

AG Asset Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for about 0.4% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AG Asset Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 1.9%

NTAP stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,444,194. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

