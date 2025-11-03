Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $426,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $413,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $171.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

