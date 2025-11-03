SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $23.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.