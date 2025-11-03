K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $720,000 in The Trade Desk $TTD

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 400.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $50.28 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

