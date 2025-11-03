Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,167 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

QQQM stock opened at $258.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

