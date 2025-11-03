Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 250,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $425.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

