W&T Offshore (WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $125.6860 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE WTI opened at $2.10 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $310.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 598,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in W&T Offshore by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 826.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 289,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Pareto Securities started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

