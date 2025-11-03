Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.3149 billion for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEE opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. Sealed Air has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

