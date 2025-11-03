Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,700 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 218,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108,903 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,386 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

