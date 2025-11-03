Judo Capital Holdings Limited (JDOPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.78 on November 16th

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.78 per share on Sunday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.

