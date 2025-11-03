London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Down 36.2% – Should You Sell?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 36.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.16 and last traded at GBX 3.16. 66,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 98,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95.

London & Associated Properties Trading Down 36.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.09.

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. London & Associated Properties had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

