Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 2nd.

The Fund gives investors access to a portfolio of Australian residential mortgage-backed securities with AAA Credit Rating.

