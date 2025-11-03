VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 2nd.

