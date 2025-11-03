PetMed Express (PETS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect PetMed Express to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.60). PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect PetMed Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PETS opened at $2.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.73. PetMed Express has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.85.

In related news, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd bought 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $320,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,579,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,636.32. This represents a 4.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 96.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

