Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,144.50. This represents a 118.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 1,342 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $52,740.60.

On Friday, September 12th, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 54,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

