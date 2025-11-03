VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 44.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 2nd.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance
