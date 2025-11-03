Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 21st

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.74) EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

