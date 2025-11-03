Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 21st

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.
Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $29.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
