Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Increases By 66.7%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 248,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 148,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

