Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 134.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,265,000 after purchasing an additional 907,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $220.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,155 shares of company stock worth $24,998,080. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.