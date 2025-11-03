W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,203.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after buying an additional 5,251,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,502.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after buying an additional 4,399,778 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,074.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after buying an additional 2,206,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2,003.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,119,000 after buying an additional 1,506,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $808,863 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

