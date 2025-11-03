Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Down 0.5%
Sysco stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
