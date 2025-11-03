Ceera Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ceera Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 260,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 157.6% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 21,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $567,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,192,354.84. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.