Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 128.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $95.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

