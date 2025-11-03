Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SCHX stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

