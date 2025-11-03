Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

