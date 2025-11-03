Blackstone Inc. $BX Stock Holdings Raised by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 10.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,551,515 shares of company stock worth $67,038,327 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.43%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.